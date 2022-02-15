A Mitchells Plain couple, who loves hiking, spread the Valentine’s Day cheer on Lion’s Head on Sunday evening.

“Never stop dating your spouse,” said the couple as they handed out sweet treats to hikers during their Valentine's Day Sunset hike.

Geraldine and Walter Harker, both 53, from Westgate, wore matching T-shirts with the words “Husband and Wife Hiking Buddies for Life” on them, as they climbed the popular mountain with the aim of inspiring love among fellow hikers.

Walter and Geraldine Harker and hikers. Picture supplied

Their sweaty romantic walk started at 5pm and the lovebirds interacted and handed out chocolates and heart-shaped biscuits to hikers on their way to the summit.

The two have been married for 35 years and Geraldine says it takes some work to keep the spark alive, something that many young couples seem to forget.

“The secret to a happy marriage is to never stop dating your spouse. Once a month we have a date night, just the two of us and we do everything together,” she says.

Geraldine and Walter wore matching t-shirts with the words "Husband and Wife Hiking Buddies for Life" on it. Picture supplied

“When lockdown started we explored new ventures and on 20 August 2020 we went on our first hike and we never stopped.

“We always joke that it is now our therapy.”

She adds: “Our fellow hikers were really surprised with the gifts and impressed by our matching T-shirts.

"Never stop dating your spouse," said the couple as they handed out sweet treats to hikers during their Valentine's Day Sunset hike. Picture supplied

“I hope they realised that although love doesn’t guarantee the absence of misunderstandings or conflicts, it is precious and can conquer anything.”

Walter and Geraldine Harker shared love with Wilma and her husband Bart Van Der Ryst on Lions Head during their Valentine's Day Sunset Hiking on Sunday. Picture supplied

An appreciative Wilma van der Ryst, 49, from Kraaifontein, who has been married for four years, says: “I always go hiking with my husband but what the Harkers did was so sweet, admirable and they didn’t just do it for themselves but everyone else.”

