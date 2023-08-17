When in Rome, do as the Romans do. Unless, of course, you’re Kim Kardashian, in which case you slip into a gold bikini and go for a late-night dip – and why not ride a bicycle round the pool while you’re at it?

VILLAGE BICYCLE: Kim goes for a ride The reality TV show star and fashion boss shared a series of photos of her antics while in Italy on Instagram Tuesday, and fans were smaaking her golden girl look. “Nite swim in Puglia,” she captioned the gallery of pics, with the images showing the 42-year-old standing in a pool and riding a vintage-style bicycle. The Skims founder rocked a Dolce & Gabbana bikini bottom and matching string top and wore her long black hair loose in the pics.

POSER: Alweer ‘n photoshoot Plenty of fans raved over the images, like one who wrote, “Armenian Barbie”. “Love how you look Kim! You are gold baby!” another commented, while a third Instagram user added, “Say what you want about Kim, but she’s hot asf.” There were others who made gat of the photos, like one who wrote, “bro she ain’t even swimming,” and another who quipped, “An impromptu pic with a whole camera crew and perfect lighting.”