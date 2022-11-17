Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has confirmed that its all systems go for the liggies. A test for the annual switching on of the festive lights was conducted on Tuesday evening at the junction between Adderley and Strand streets.

Thousands of mense are expected to descend on the City Bowl on November 27 for the event. This is the first year since 2019 that a crowd will be able to attend the annual event, under the theme “Cape Town, City of Hope”. Hill-Lewis said in aid of the energy crisis currently gripping the country, this is the first time the festive lights switch-on event will be powered by renewable energy.

He added that the budget for the event is about R4 million. “For the first time, all of our festive lights are powered by renewable energy, mainly solar power and they are also LED lights, they’re very low energy usage, almost nothing,” Hill-Lewis explained. “We are making sure that we are not contributing to the load shedding crisis around the country, we are actually helping.”

IN THE MOOD: The entertainment will be tops. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency (ANA) The free concert will start at 4pm on the Grand Parade and will include a diverse line-up of musicians that includes Mi Casa, Emo Adams, Will Linley, Sasha-Lee and the Cape Malay Choir. Security boss JP Smith ensured that the safety of the locals and tourists is a priority. “The switching on of the festive lights probably gets more security arrangements than any other event,” he said.