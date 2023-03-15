Three Cape Town comics have been nominated for The Savanna Newcomer Showcase at this year’s Savanna Comics Choice Comedy Awards. Khanyisa Jam Jam, Vision Masango and Vafa Naraghi will take to the stage on April 15 in Johannesburg.

Funnyman Khanyisa, 31, from Gardens has been on the comedy scene for three years, and says this is his first award and the highlight of his career so far. “I am very happy that my talent is being recognised and I’m proud of myself for getting this far. When I started comedy I never thought it would bring me to winning awards but I knew that I could have a career and do well in the comedy scene.” “I wanted to do comedy after watching a show of KG Mokgadi. This was before he was my mentor and friend. I watched him and I saw him being so funny that I thought I wanna do what this guy is doing. From there I said I wanna be a stand-up comedian.”

