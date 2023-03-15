Three Cape Town comics have been nominated for The Savanna Newcomer Showcase at this year’s Savanna Comics Choice Comedy Awards.
Khanyisa Jam Jam, Vision Masango and Vafa Naraghi will take to the stage on April 15 in Johannesburg.
Funnyman Khanyisa, 31, from Gardens has been on the comedy scene for three years, and says this is his first award and the highlight of his career so far.
“I am very happy that my talent is being recognised and I’m proud of myself for getting this far. When I started comedy I never thought it would bring me to winning awards but I knew that I could have a career and do well in the comedy scene.”
“I wanted to do comedy after watching a show of KG Mokgadi. This was before he was my mentor and friend. I watched him and I saw him being so funny that I thought I wanna do what this guy is doing. From there I said I wanna be a stand-up comedian.”
Nominations for the newcomer category is a tough and much-coveted category, as winning it could launch their career. This year, 20 newcomers were nominated and the final five that will compete for the ultimate title of the Savanna Newcomer Award was announced on March 8.
Fellow nominee Masango, 28, from Diep River echoed Khanyisa, saying his nomination is a big deal as it is fellow comedians who choose the winner.
“This is huge because these are your peers in comedy which means that I am doing something positive, I am very happy about it. I never expected this but it just shows that I am doing the right thing in the industry and they are approving my work.”