In honour of pride month in June, Delft hosted its first LGBTQI+ pageant under the theme Freedom on Friday at Delft Civic Centre. Organisers Jonathan “Luvalot” Jantjies and Cuan du Plooy hosted Mr and Miss and Prima Diva LGBTQI+ Delft 2023, and said the show will be an annual event on the calendar.

The pageant had contestants from all age groups with the oldest being veteran drag queen Sandra Dee, 64, from Hanover Park, who was honoured with a lifetime achievement award alongside Samantha Fox, 62. KWAAI: LGBTQI+ pageant under the theme Freedom on Friday at Delft Civic Centre Jonathan and Cuan said the inspiration behind the event was due to members of the LGBTQI+ community falling victim to hate crimes. MOTIVATED: Jonathan ‘Luvalot’ Jantjies, organiser “It became shocking that we are dying from crimes that we normally associate with gangsterism,” Jonathan said.

“That motivated me to start a pageant where I wanted to make the community aware that we are equally equipped and capable of making a difference in people’s lives.” EXCITEMENT: Crowd had a lekker tyd at Delft Civic Centre on Friday Contestants strutted their stuff in swimwear, evening wear and opening wear and went all out to make sure they looked top notch. The winner of Mr LGBTQI+ was Dyllan Areshaad, the Prima Diva prize went to Jada Stellenboom, 45, while Larissa Gordon, 34, a transgender educator from Heathfield, was crowned Miss LGBTQI+ Delft 2023.