A group of enthusiastic parents from Elsies River got down and dirty this weekend as they cleaned and spruced up public parks across their community. The group, led by ward councillor Franchesca Walker, pitched up at three parks with paintbrushes and plastic sakkies as they set about their mass clean-up.

Walker said the project, in collaboration with the City of Cape Town’s Parks and Recreation Department, even saw skollies come out to lend a hand. SPOT OF COLOUR: Ouers painted: Picture: Supplied “The project is a collaboration between the Parks and Recreation Department and parents who are passionate about improving the play parks and public spaces in Leonsdale,” she said. “The department provided the paint and other equipment and on Saturday we attended to two parks in Sleepy Hollow and one on 9th Avenue.

“The parks have become run-down and dirty and the parents really wanted to do something to give their children a nice place to play. Parents cleaning and painting Recreation Parks: Picture: Supplied “We got working early on Saturday and it was so nice to see over 30 parents being joined by youngsters. “We were also approached by some of the local gangs who asked us what was going on and after I explained it, they jumped in to help.”

Walker said mense picked up vullis, painted play equipment and gardened. “It was a complete overhaul and at the end of the day, the group was very proud,” she added. Youngsters giving a hand: Picture: Supplied “We also used the day to attend to council issues like broken water meters and logging services for the community. We have decided that we are going to work with the community to reclaim their public spaces.”

Walker said the group has now called on neighbouring communities to form their own volunteer groups and follow suit. Team work: Elsies River community working together: Picture Supplied “We are saying to all the communities in the Sub-council which includes Parow, Matroosfontein, Clarke’s Estate and all others to join us,” she added. “If they are willing to get their hands dirty and volunteer their time, we will provide the equipment.