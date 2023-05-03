Three children from Eikendal Primary School in Kraaifontein have been selected to represent South Africa at the KSI Karate World Championships at the Cape Town International Convention Centre in July. Caitlin Chippendale, Romeo Abrahams, Darney van Neel, all 12, will be hoping to do the country proud at the international event.

Parents are doing fundraising because the children have to sleep in a hotel and others contribute to helping them. ON THE ATTACK: Caitlin Chippendale. Pictures: Solly Lottering Parent Christopher Abrahams says: “We as parents feel proud that three children have been selected. “They participated last year and were selected to enter to participate in the international karate.

“My child is also part of the team. “This is the first time that three children from one school have been chosen for such a big event. IMPRESSIVE: Romeo Abrahams, right. Pictures: Solly Lottering Principal at Eikendal, Lynton Odle says: “I am speechless and proud that they will keep the school’s name high.

“As principal, I feel the same way as parents who are proud. They train here twice a week on Monday and Wednesday.” SPEECHLESS & PROUD: Principal Lynton Odle. Pictures: Solly Lottering Sensei Caleb Howard says: “They are going to do the Kimura Simkekai styles at the international karate show. “The last time SA held an event like this was 20 years back in the Good Hope Centre.

“It is now our turn to hold the event at the CTICC in Cape Town. It is from the 10 to 15 July. “22 countries take part and there are about 500 to 550 competitors. “Even though the tournament is held in Cape Town it is still costly. We need help with entry fees and hotel costs.”