Women’s Month might be over but we at the Daily Voice are still celebrating our queens, with the return of the spectacular Daily Voice Diamonds & Divas 3, happening this Sunday. Ladies, put on your best dress, get glammed up, and come and dazzle like a diva and shine bright like a diamond.

ON THE MIC: MC Anslin Gysman This year’s show is set to be bigger and better as it returns after a four-year hiatus, and we are offering you the best in local entertainment. We want you to unleash your inner goddess, as the best dressed diva will win big prizes. GROOVY: Izobel Groove to the electrifying tunes of Alistair Izobel, Vuvu Kumalo, Andrea Fortuin, the vibrant Celeste Florence (aka Koekimema), with Anslin Gysman as your MC and klopping the nommers is Cape Town's first lady of the decks, DJ Portia.

ROCKS THE DECKS: DJ Portia Looking forward to the event is powerhouse singer and performer Vuvu Kumalo, who says the ladies are in for a real treat as she plans to dazzle with tributes to divas such as Toni Braxton and the legendary Whitney Houston. POWERHOUSE: Vuvu Kumalo “I did this event a few years ago and from that time I always used to say that this is the one thing I look forward to whenever it comes, irrespective if I am performing or attending. “I am really excited to be part of the Diamonds & Divas again; I mean the name says it all and it goes so well with who I am – a diamond and a diva,” she laughs.

ELECTRIFYING: Andrea Fortuin “We just came out of Women’s Month and we need to always see the diamond in every woman. “We all go through tough times and as females we have so many things to look out for such as our children, husbands, boyfriends, work. This is the one event where you can take off your shoes, let down your hair and really have a good time, and the line-up is stellar." JOIN: Daily Voice Diamonds & Divas Join the Daily Voice Diamonds & Divas show at Big Boy’s Venue, 355 Imam Haron Road, Lansdowne, on Sunday afternoon, for an unforgettable experience.