Women’s Month might be over but we at the Daily Voice are still celebrating our queens, with the return of the spectacular Daily Voice Diamonds & Divas 3, happening this Sunday.
Ladies, put on your best dress, get glammed up, and come and dazzle like a diva and shine bright like a diamond.
This year’s show is set to be bigger and better as it returns after a four-year hiatus, and we are offering you the best in local entertainment.
We want you to unleash your inner goddess, as the best dressed diva will win big prizes.
Groove to the electrifying tunes of Alistair Izobel, Vuvu Kumalo, Andrea Fortuin, the vibrant Celeste Florence (aka Koekimema), with Anslin Gysman as your MC and klopping the nommers is Cape Town's first lady of the decks, DJ Portia.
Looking forward to the event is powerhouse singer and performer Vuvu Kumalo, who says the ladies are in for a real treat as she plans to dazzle with tributes to divas such as Toni Braxton and the legendary Whitney Houston.
“I did this event a few years ago and from that time I always used to say that this is the one thing I look forward to whenever it comes, irrespective if I am performing or attending.
“I am really excited to be part of the Diamonds & Divas again; I mean the name says it all and it goes so well with who I am – a diamond and a diva,” she laughs.
“We just came out of Women’s Month and we need to always see the diamond in every woman.
“We all go through tough times and as females we have so many things to look out for such as our children, husbands, boyfriends, work. This is the one event where you can take off your shoes, let down your hair and really have a good time, and the line-up is stellar."
Join the Daily Voice Diamonds & Divas show at Big Boy’s Venue, 355 Imam Haron Road, Lansdowne, on Sunday afternoon, for an unforgettable experience.
Get your ticket on Quicket for R300 and score a free complimentary ticket to the Shakatak concert, valued at R325 on September 30 at GrandWest.
See you there!