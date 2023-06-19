Lavender Hill buzzed with excitement on Youth Day as Rise Above Development (RAD) opened its new netball courts. After months of hard work to create a safe space for youngsters, the organisation recently partnered with the Hollywood Foundation which helped fix the existing netball courts.

The court is situated on the Blode Street “battlefield”, the notorious veldjie formerly used by skollies for gang wars. Spirit: Tournament held to unveil the courts Nearly two years ago and after a long time of planning, community organisations in Lavender Hill have come together to form RAD and acquired the pitch from the City of Cape Town, with the aim of creating a youth centre. Youth Day Tournament Ahead of Youth Day, the foundation set out to resurface three netball courts with new tar and installed poles.

They also donated various equipment including balls, bibs, training cones, whistles and kits. Spirit: Tournament held to unveil the courts The handover coincided with a netball tournament which saw teams take to the new courts, which were opened by various representatives including Deputy Mayor Eddie Andrews. He said that communities such as Lavender Hill need a constant reminder that there are healthy alternatives to the current social ills.

Beginning: Deputy Mayor Eddie Andrews “We leased the land to RAD who are implementing the healthy alternative and Hollywood Foundation donating kit to the netball teams is a very strong and clear demonstration of that. “This is not a once-off event but rather a long-term partnership where at the end of the day, lives are changed one person at a time,” Andrews said. Hollywood Foundation spokesperson Vuyisile Ngobese added: “We are incredibly proud to partner with RAD and make a meaningful contribution to the youth of Lavender Hill.

Youth empowerment “The Hollywood Foundation’s support aims to create a safe space for youth engagement and development. “As we come together on this special day, Youth Day, and witness the netball tournament, we commemorate the resilience and potential of our young generation.” RAD chief executive Lindsay Cessford explained that the much-needed resources will go towards growing the eight netball teams in Lavender Hill.