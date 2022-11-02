A video of a Kraaifontein man proposing to his girlfriend at a school fair has gone viral. Excited festival-goers started making videos and cheering as Alvin Rank, 30, from Scottsville went down on bended knee.

And while he had to wait a nerve-wrecking two minutes as his girlfriend Verona de Villiers, 30, got over her shock, she eventually gave him the ja-woord, much to the delight of the mense around them. MOOI COUPLE: Alvin and Verona The romantic gesture happened at the Petunia Primary carnival in Scottsville on Friday, although Alvin says he’s been agonising over the proposal for months. “I’ve been carrying the engagement ring in my pants for three months,” he tells the Daily Voice.

“On Friday, I initially thought of a picnic at the beach with champagne but that didn’t work out because my fiancée spent the day shopping. “At the carnival, I was looking at one of those rides and thought it would mos look kwaai to propose afterwards. “I got someone to make the video,” Alvin expains.

“The ride was finished at 9.25pm and I was excited because she did not expect it. “When she got off, she was woozy from all that spinning, and everyone was still laughing lekker about it. “Then ‘boom’, the next moment she just saw me going down on bended knee.”

On the video, a clearly shocked Verona could hardly speak as she looked at Alvin, who became increasingly nervous as she took her sweet time to answer him. “Sy het my laat sweet toe sy al in die rondte draai terwyl ek op my knie wag,” Alvin says laughing. “I thought, jissis vroumens, don’t do this to me. It was so bad that I forgot all the words that I wanted to say to her!

YES BABY, YES! Sealed with kiss After about two minutes, Verona finally got over her skok long enough to say “yes”. Verona says: “Not in my wildest dreams did I expect to see him go down on his knee. “I was completely overwhelmed and it was wonderful.”