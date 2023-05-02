Why should humans have all the fun at the Met Gala? Kakkerlakke can also have a starry moment and Met Gala 2023 turned out to be lucky for them.

A cockroach hit the Met Gala red carpet on Tuesday. Variety posted a video of the cockroach running up the steps as paparazzi took close-up shots on their cameras. The insect darted from side to side across the carpet, expertly navigating its way up the steps. The cockroach’s video went viral in no time. Mense had a field day after seeing the cockroach making its debut on the Met Gala red carpet.

A cockroach has arrived at the #MetGala. https://t.co/OcPy5ckhQN pic.twitter.com/4YiEPs5cIT — Variety (@Variety) May 2, 2023 “Best dressed award goes to Mr cockroach,” a social media user quipped. It is with deep sadness that we must report the #MetGala cockroach was stepped on. #RIP pic.twitter.com/cqtmfFNaKV — Variety (@Variety) May 2, 2023 But any way, back to the real business. This year’s theme was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, in honour of the late fashion designer’s life and work.

MEGASTAR: Rihanna at the kwaai event Throughout his career, Lagerfeld designed for fashion houses including Chanel, Fendi, Balmain and Chloe, in addition to his own brand. This year’s gala co-chairs are Penelope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa and, of course, “Vogue” editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. FELINE VIBES: Star Doja Cat The invitation-only fundraiser for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art hosted 400 guests.