The Grand Arena in GrandWest was the place to be on Saturday night to witness greatness as the Soul Sisters and legendary US singer and songwriter, Robin S, lit up the stage and had the audience on their feet. Starting the show on a high note was Andrea Fortuin, Vuvu Kumalo and Tracey Carter, singing their rendition of I’m Every Woman, instantly getting a reaction from the crowd.

GIRL POWER: Robin S, Vuvu, Tracey, Amy, Andrea and Heart FM’s Suga The Soul Sisters brought their A-game and along with their old-school classics sing-along, and they also served up some glamour with their stunning outfit changes. Lady Zamar and Amy Jones also performed while Ramaine Barreiro channelled her inner Tina Turner and paid homage to the late Queen of Rock ‘n Roll, and although she had a slight mishap when she tripped on stage, she was simply the best, wild wig en als. ON THE BILL: Star Lady Zamar People came from as far as Durban and Johannesburg to enjoy the show, and mense were even dancing kaalvoet in the aisles, beer in hand, while others could be seen video calling friends and family.

FUN TIME: Excited crowd at the Grand Arena in GrandWest Two sisters even had special T-shirts made with the Daily Voice Soul Sisters poster printed on it. SISTERS: Claudine and Nicolette had show poster printed T-shirts But the queen of the night was diva Robin S, who came on stage and greeted the mense in true Capetonian style when she sakked af, “Awe ma se kinnes”. The energetic 61-year-old wasted no time taking off her high heels and encouraged mense to do the same if their feet hurt.

Performing all her timeless hits such as Show Me Love and Luv 4 Luv, Robin S told the Daily Voice after the show that her highlight was performing What I Do Best. “It was wonderful, I did songs that I haven’t done in 10 years, I’m glad that everyone enjoyed them.” Liesl Petersen from Parow and her friends from Langebaan said: “It was really an awesome show, I enjoyed myself from start to the end.