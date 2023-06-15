Do you remember when Kim Kardashian broke the internet in 2014 with that Paper magazine photoshoot where she flashed a very oiled-up hol? Well, actress Pearl Thusi has broken social media in South Africa with recent pictures of her flaunting her perfectly perky breasts in a see-through outfit.

The 35-year-old posted a variety of pictures of her smoking hot semi-nude look on Instagram and the reactions to her attire have caught the attention of fans and foes. Contrary to all the body positive comments Thusi’s been receiving, podcaster Penuel The Black Pen didn’t “approve” of the Queen Sono star’s titillating pictures, and says he thinks it’s a “bad example for young impressionable kids/girls” and that it “cheapens” the female body. Pearl Thusi 👌💣💣🔥 pic.twitter.com/MWbsYAGIw2 — Andile (@Djandy_kay) June 13, 2023 In a lengthy tweet, he wrote: “This is Pearl Thusi’s body. She has agency & must dress however she wishes, within legal requirements. But I personally don’t approve of this.

“I think it’s a bad example for young impressionable kids/girls. I don’t think it’s liberating… I think it promotes the cheapening of the female body, in the eyes of most men.” He added that while Pearl “has done really well for her career” he didn’t “approve of her current shenanigans”. “If we don’t share our thoughts on such, the assumption will be that we all approve, when many of us don’t. I wouldn’t be happy with my mothers, sisters or daughters dressing like this.

“We’re not yet mentally liberated to be nude like this… most men see this as fishing for pervert attention, & a desperate desire to trend by any means. “With that said, again, Pearl can dress however she wishes, & she’s done really well in her career. End.” This is Pearl Thusi's body. She has agency & must dress however she wishes, within legal requirements.



But I personally don't approve of this. I think it's a bad example for young impressionable kids/girls. I don't think it's liberating... I think it promotes the cheapening of… pic.twitter.com/Z0l8XTy40x — Penuel The Black Pen (@GodPenuel) June 12, 2023 He continued: “1. I’m not a role model. Many ppl call me out for having kids with multiple moms. It’s their right to call me out, but I’m happy, & my kids are good. 2. I added disclaimers.

“Read to understand. 3. It’s important for all of us to raise societal concerns. 4. It is MY opinion.” Despite the disclaimer for his tweet, tweeps skelled him uit lelik. @RealTsongaMan wrote: “In simple terms; LEAVE PEARL ALONE. The day we start focusing more on our lives, the lesser problems we will have with other people’s lives.” @alurasen commented: “Imagine a full grown adult saying I don’t approve what the other person is doing?”