Friends, family and fans of the late great Jerry Watt paid their last respects this weekend at the emotional funeral of The Rockets frontman. Watt died peacefully at his home on February 9, aged 69, after months of battling stage four soft tissue cancer and having a second tumour removed in less than a year.

On Saturday, his brown coffin was wheeled in by loved ones at the Corpus Christi Church in Panorama. The funeral was attended by familiar faces in the music industry, including Karen Kortje, Dr Victor and Alistair Izobell. Other dignitaries such as politician Patricia de Lille and actor Cedwyn Joel were also present, joining old and new members of The Rockets. Many of the speakers recalled Jerry as a gentleman and talented musician.

Emotions ran high as his life was honoured with musical tributes from performers Theo Watt, Ameen Levy, aka Rappin Donkey, and Manual Losper, as well as an electrifying performance from Izobell, who sang His Eye on the Sparrow. ELECTRIFYING: Alistair Izobell.PICTURES: Patrick Louw And there wasn’t a dry eye in the church when Kortje sweetly sang Sweef Soos ‘n Arend. Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie also paid tribute to Jerry’s life and legacy.

MUSICAL TRIBUTE: Ameen Levy.PICTURES: Patrick Louw “Jerry played music, he created music to uplift the minds and the lives of millions,” he said. “He was quite an accomplished tennis player as well. He enjoyed a good game of tennis when he had the chance. POWERFUL TRIBUTE: Daughter Erin Watt reciting a poem.PICTURES: Patrick Louw “Jerry had a fantastic sense of humour and was well known for his flou jokes.”

PRIZED POSSESSION: Guitar.PICTURES: Patrick Louw Jerry, a father of six, came from a musical family; his mother could play the organ, his father and uncle could play the guitar, while the family members were all fond of singing. TOGETHER IN MOURNING: Family members console each other.PICTURES: Patrick Louw At the age of six, his grandparents taught him how to play a few chords on the guitar and at the age of 13, he joined his first band called The Fantastics. HEARTFELT: Actor Cedwyn Joel.PICTURES: Patrick Louw As the coffin was about to leave for a private cremation after Saturday’s church service, his loved ones placed white and red roses on the casket and white doves were released.

FINAL GOODBYE: Jerry’s wife Allison places a rose on his coffin.PICTURES: Patrick Louw His mother Clarissa, 90, was inconsolable as she was comforted by Jerry’s siblings. HARTSEER: Mom Clarissa Watt, 90, flanked by relatives.PICTURES: Patrick Louw Dr Victor described his long-time friend and industry colleague as a trailblazer. Last year, he had an iconic concert with The Rockets in the Mother City: “It was an honour for me to walk the last leg with Jerry. He wasn’t well but he wanted to do something with me and I am just glad I fulfilled that wish.”