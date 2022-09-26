If you were not spending your Saturday with Sybil and the Soul Sisters, waar was jy? Kwaai performances throughout the night featuring Cape Town’s own Vuvu Khumalo, Claire Phillips, Amy Jones, Maddy Abrahams and Andrea Fortuin alongside the Sweet Chilli band. DIVA-LICIOUS: Vuvu Khumalo loud and proud KAAPSE TALENT: Claire Philips rocked it out As promised, the legendary Sybil performed all her hit tracks such as Don’t Make Me Over, The Love I Lost, When I’m Good and Ready and many more. She sang His Eye on the Sparrow, as tribute to Heart FM’s Suga in celebration of 25 years in radio, and even gooied in some Tevin Campbell’s Can We Talk.

Between the fun and mense jazzing, there was a skok proposal on stage by audience members while several others also chose the show to mark special milestones. Abraham and Suzette Williams from Bishop Lavis said their favourite song was When I’m Good and Ready, and jokingly added that they are ready for 37 years of marriage. “This show was amazing, it was fantastic and we really enjoyed it. The amazing part was watching a whole nation come together, nobody was fighting,” says Suzette.

QUITE IN TUNE: Andrea Fortuin “It is our anniversary and I can say it was an amazing evening. [Sybil] is immaculate, she is humble and the woman I am. Whenever there is a show I will support her again” Dressed in their traditional attire, Stephne McPherson and daughter Elgirio from North Pine said it was the best experience so far. FAMILY: Stephne and meisie Elgirio “Spectacular! It was more than we expected. Being at her age and still pulling off the love that we lost is amazing. She is the diva of all times, I love that women to bits she hasn’t aged and still got that va-va-voom.

“It was definitely worth every cent, we got to sing, dance, everything and you can’t ask for more than that,” added the lovely duo. Sybil took to the stage in a mooi colourful dress, before asking the audience to excuse her for wearing flat shoes. She added that before coming on stage, her ma said,” break a leg, but don’t really break a leg”. She asked someone from the audience to give her a word and she came up with ‘n nuwe nommer called Everybody dedicated to die Kaapse mense.

We had to check in after the show with the diva herself, who said that she hopes to be back again soon after the audience chanted, “we want more”. ENTERTAINED: The full crowd at GradWest’s Grand Arena “I felt the show was great, the people, the energy. I love this city and I love this country so for me it was just perfect.” “The highlight was being able to share the stage with South African musicians and them feeling comfortable, the audience added to the energy, it will always be about the people.”