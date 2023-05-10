A five-time SA powerlifting champion, who currently holds the South African record for bench press and total record, is hoping to jet off to Italy next month to represent the country at the World Bench Press championships. But before that, Tom Wewege, 30, will be repping Mzansi at the IPF World Powerlifting Championships in Sun City from May 19 to 27.

The Kaapse athlete has been a competitive powerlifter for five years and has several accolades under his belt, such as being selected to represent the country on 16 occasions including the World Powerlifting Championships, Commonwealth Games, All African Powerlifting Champs and World Raw Bench Press Champs. PREPARING FOR LIFT OFF: Champ Tom Wewege, 30 Most recently he repped the country at the IPF World Powerlifting Championships 2022 which was held in Sun City last year where he finished 13th in the world for his weight division and placed fourth in the world for Bench Press. “I found this sport by accident; at first I was a rugby lover and one of my friends contacted me for a training session at the powerlifting gym.

RANKED NUBER 1: Tom Wewege, 30 “I went there thinking it was a once-off thing but I just never ended up leaving,” Tom tells the Daily Voice. “I also hold the highest ever recorded bench press in SA history at 205.5kg as a 105kg lifter, and I hold the highest registered powerlifting history at 788kg, squat bench and deadlift combined. PUMPING THE IRON: The champ charged up for squat “As for my competition in Sun City, I am forecasted as number six in the world going into it but I still have to compete and make sure that I obtain that position or better,” he adds.