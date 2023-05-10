A five-time SA powerlifting champion, who currently holds the South African record for bench press and total record, is hoping to jet off to Italy next month to represent the country at the World Bench Press championships.
But before that, Tom Wewege, 30, will be repping Mzansi at the IPF World Powerlifting Championships in Sun City from May 19 to 27.
The Kaapse athlete has been a competitive powerlifter for five years and has several accolades under his belt, such as being selected to represent the country on 16 occasions including the World Powerlifting Championships, Commonwealth Games, All African Powerlifting Champs and World Raw Bench Press Champs.
Most recently he repped the country at the IPF World Powerlifting Championships 2022 which was held in Sun City last year where he finished 13th in the world for his weight division and placed fourth in the world for Bench Press.
“I found this sport by accident; at first I was a rugby lover and one of my friends contacted me for a training session at the powerlifting gym.
“I went there thinking it was a once-off thing but I just never ended up leaving,” Tom tells the Daily Voice.
“I also hold the highest ever recorded bench press in SA history at 205.5kg as a 105kg lifter, and I hold the highest registered powerlifting history at 788kg, squat bench and deadlift combined.
“As for my competition in Sun City, I am forecasted as number six in the world going into it but I still have to compete and make sure that I obtain that position or better,” he adds.
“I would love to represent my country at these two prestigious events but as powerlifting is not a recognised sport in South Africa, athletes do not get any financial assistance [from government] in order to attend these events.”
Tom needs an estimated R60 000 which will go towards flights, accommodation, kit, entry fees and meals.
Anyone who is able to donate, can visit Tom’s Backabuddy page https://www.backabuddy.co.za/champion/project/thomas-wewege-5575497278418556914 or contact 078 138 3808.