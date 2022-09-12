By now, everyone knows Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday and Charles has taken over as King but mense did not waste time to make gat of the situation. Her majesty, whose motto was “never complain, never explain”, left behind a legacy of klomp corgi hondtjies.

As Britain mourned the 96-year-old, memes took over social media and brought up a ou doring in the monarch’s side: Princess Diana, of course. Local comedian and content creator Devdondidit posted a TikTok video of the “Queen” stieking uit in front of the pearly gates, only for Lady Di to give answer. When she hears Diana, the “Queen” spats vinninge than Usain Bolt. ♬ original sound - devdondidit @devdondidit When the Queen arrived at the gates #tiktoksouthafrica There was also one of an auntie ready to throw a baksteen with the caption: “Princess Diana getting ready to welcome Queen Elizabeth II in the afterlife”.

princess diana getting ready to greet queen elizabeth ii in the after life: pic.twitter.com/LCjSjIAjoY — Anthony (@Remithecreator) September 8, 2022 Tweep @WhateverEST1997 posted a clip of WWE wrestler Undertaker throwing wrestler Mankind off the top of a steel cage and captioned it: “Princess Diana seeing Queen Elizabeth at the gates of heaven”. Queen Elizabeth at the gates of heaven after seeing princess Diana pic.twitter.com/yrqSzRsztm — PEDDI WA BURGER (@edikomunga) September 8, 2022 Others made gat of Charles and posted memes like a front page of a koerant with the headline: “73-year-old man finally gets a job”. GROOT JOKE: Prince Charles’ “front page” Charles’ vrou didn’t escape shade either. @Mpumz posted: “Camilla is about to be the queen of England from being a side chick. so if you’re a side, don’t give up, your time might be coming too”.