In celebration of Paradise Pizza’s third anniversary, the community of Bridgetown was treated to a lekker fun day with activities for the whole family. Owner Niezaam Williams opened his business during the Covid-19 pandemic and it has been thriving thanks to his loyal community who have been very supportive.

“We have this celebration every year, this is our way of trying to keep the people and the youth united. This is also a way of saying thanks to the community because without their support we would not have been able to keep Paradise Pizza open for three years,” he said. “The biggest challenge we have with Bridgetown is drugs and the hijacking is on the rise. “We are working hand in hand with the neighbourhood hood watch, councillor and community police forum and Callas Foundation because we need to do something for our kids, because if we are not role models for them, then the gangsters will be.”

The event this past Saturday took place at the park in Robin Court and residents came out in their numbers. The seniors from Bridgetown Fun Moves performed a dance, there was a soccer tournament, a DJ, a TikTok dance crew, a waentjie competition and much more. PLENTY OF FUN: Kids took part in a kwaai waentjie competition The excited kids went all out with their waentjies, and some even came with a number plate and exhaust pipes. For lunch there was akni and hot dogs.