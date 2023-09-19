If you missed the return of the Daily Voice’s Diamonds & Divas on Sunday, waa’ was jy? Our dazzling ladies arrived in sequins and satin, red-bottom heels, velvet and fur, with their hair and make-up geshooz.

ONE TO REMEMBER: Ladies had a ball of a time at the event Onse loyal readers were welcomed with pink drinks, and enjoyed a three-course buffet meal with a coffee station. We also gave away some fantastic prizes, such as a pressure cooker, air fryer, full spa day voucher, beauty hampers, an overnight stay at The President Hotel, and much more. CROONER: Alistair Izobell The entertainment line-up was nothing short of amazing, with social media sensation Anslin Gysman as MC while Alistair Izobell came through with the classics, Vuvu Kumalo rocked female power anthems, and Andrea Fortuin took us to new heights with her angelic voice.

WORKED THE CROWD: Vuvu Kumalo Celeste Florence, aka Koekimema, had the crowd in stitches with her antics while DJ Portia alongside Clint Supreme klopped the nommers and Captain Voice Power brought the gees. FUN: Shanaaz, Captain Voice The ladies got up from their seats to sing and dance along, and even formed a train around the tables. Een ding, these ladies were not scared to show off their killer moves and throw down in a dance-off for one of the giveaways.

ENTERTAINER: Koekimema Winning the coveted best dressed prize was Lameez Abzal, 36, from Hanover Park, who was uitgevat in a purple sequin dress with a ruffle over the shoulder, paired with stunning accessories and rooi lippies. Lameez said: “It was absolutely amazing, from the food to the decor to the entertainment, everything. I definitely came to win. This is not my first Diamonds & Divas; for me it is about being with women, letting loose, and getting dolled up because we don’t do it very often.” WINNER: Lameez Abzal, 36 The event was made possible with our partners from 355 Premium Events, Big Boy Crockery, Jzee Hiring and Events, SMH Promotions and Jive.