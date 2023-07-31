Delta Primary School in Steenberg hosted a beauty pageant on Saturday to help raise funds for the school’s computer lab. As the school celebrates 60 years in existence, palie Hilton Palanyandi said the show was meant to empower the learners too. The funds will go towards the school’s computer room.

LOOK GOOD: GIRLS “We are looking to boost the computer room by getting more computers because we only have 20 computers and 40 children in a classroom, so it is not servicing the learners as there are too few computers to cater to the children,” Palanyandi explained. GLAM GIRLS: Participated in the junior and senior categories On Saturday, the learners were uitgevat and got all glammed up with hair, nails, make-up, clothes, shoes, and put their best foot forward by showing off their catwalk skills. Learners from Grade 2 to Grade 7 participated in the junior and senior categories.

They competed for the title of Miss and Mr Delta 2023. There was also first and second runners-up as well as crowns for Miss Personality and Photogenic. CELEBRATES: 60 years Delta Primary School Taking the crown of Miss Delta Junior was seven-year-old Leah Plaatjies, who said she knew she was going to win. “I was very nervous, but I knew I was going to win. I always wanted to do modelling and this is my first time. I am very happy,” the sassy meisie said.

Coming through with words of motivation and sharing her life-altering events was Ellen Pakkies. Assisting with crowning was Hanover Park’s resident beauty queen, Keegan-Lee Croy, aka Apple. CROWNED: Miss and Mr Delta 2023 Organiser and humanitarian activist Clive Jacobs said the purpose of the beauty pageant was to celebrate a better education for the learners.