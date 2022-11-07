History was made on Saturday night at the Grand Arena in GrandWest when two of South Africa’s most iconic bands came together as one. Dr Victor and The Rasta Rebels and The Rockets left their hearts on stage at their One Vision show, and the collaboration had fans chanting for more by the end of the night.

The hosts were Heart FM’s Suga and Julian Cranford and the show was opened by upcoming local talent The Fantastics from Bonteheuwel, The Young Visitors from Mitchells Plain, and Wikkel Wikkel se Rjay and Lil LK from Wellington. But everyone came to see Dr Victor, his Rasta Rebels and The Rockets, and the crowd went bos as the groups took them on a trip down memory lane with old-school hits like Kalimba, Have You Seen The Rain, Gimme A Break, Tumbai, and even some Afrikaans medleys such as Loslappie. SING-ALONG GANG: Revellers had a ball at the concert.PICTURES: Ian Landsberg and Marsha Dean The old and young in the audience kapped it uit.

Mense could be seen video calling their friends and family, couples were dirty dancing, and even strangers grabbed each other lekker and danced the night away. Super fan Joy-Gabbi Andrews from Paarl described her evening as wonderbaar. “It was absolutely the coolest. I am so glad I came; from start to finish it was vibes, vibes, vibes, jolly lekker.”

Liban Ntaji from Washington DC said it was more than what fans had expected: “The collab between the two groups and the different songs and different melodies, the whole thing was perfect just the way they did it.” Dr Victor tells the Daily Voice that they had a lot of fun and were happy to give up-and-coming performers a platform to shine. “I remember people also gave me a chance way back when I grew up in Kimberley.

ENTERTAINED: Liban Ntaji from Washington DC was quite impressed.PICTURES: Ian Landsberg and Marsha Dean “We used to open up for bands such as Johnny Clegg, The Rockets at the time, and many others, so it is very important as human beings to pay it forward and give others a chance, and most importantly we must promote South African local talent,” he said. Jerry Watt from The Rockets added that their five months of hard work and planning has paid off beautifully. “To put a show like this together of two big bands to become one band is not an easy job. The show went well, people enjoyed it so we’re all happy,” he explained.