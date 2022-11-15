Taylor Swift was the moerse winner at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022. The 32-year-old popstar took home four gongs from the annual awards ceremony including Best Artist, Best Pop, as well as both Best Video and Best Longform Video for All Too Well (10 Minute Version).

Swift’s fellow superstar Nicki Minaj was awarded Best Song for her hit Super Freaky Girl and Best Hip Hop, while former One Direction singer Harry Styles won Best Live. Elsewhere, Anywhere hitmaker Rita Ora, who also took on hosting duties with husband Taika Waititi, won Best Look Personal Style while Video for Good went to Sam Smith featuring Kim Petras for their collaborative effort Unholy. HOST WITH THE MOST: Singer Rita Ora Best Collaboration was given to David Guetta and Bebe Rexha for I’m Good (Blue), while Hey Mamma hitmaker David also received Best Electronic.

BAGGED TWO AWARDS: David Guetta New award Best Metaverse Performance went to the BLACKPINK The Virtual PUBG Mobile, in recognition of the K-Pop girl group’s in-game concert. The glitzy awards night, which was held at the PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany, was opened by Guetta and Rexha with a rendition of their award-winning hit. Rock band Muse later took to the stage for a performance of Will of the People, complete with fires and flares.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MTV EMA (@mtvema) Sweet but Psycho songstress Ava Max treated fans to a performance of Million Dollar Baby from atop a giant diamond, and rap superstar Stormzy gave the first television performance of his new song Fire Babe. Our very own Nasty C made history as the first Mzansi Hip-hop artist to perform at the MTV EMAS. HISTORY: Local act Nasty C with Stormzy ALL OF THE WINNERS OF THE VMAS

Best Song: Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl Best Video: Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) Best Artist: Taylor Swift

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MTV EMA (@mtvema) Best Collaboration: David Guetta and Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue) Best Live: Harry Styles Best Pop: Taylor Swift

Best New: SEVENTEEN Best K-Pop: Lisa Best Latin: Anitta

Best Electronic: David Guetta Best Hip Hop: Nicki Minaj Best Rock: Muse

Best Alternative: Gorillaz Best RnB: Chloe Best Longform Video: Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Video For Good: Sam Smith Unholy (featuring Kim Petras) COLLAB: Sam Smith and Kim Petras Biggest Fans: BTS Best Push: SEVENTEEN