Ashieqah Francis, also known as “Ashbarber”, is breaking barriers in the barbering world. The single mom of two has carved out a name for herself and is in high demand for her snipping and shaving services.

PASSIONATE: Ashieqah Francis aka ‘Ashbarber’ A popular myth is that men make the best barbers and the industry is cut out for men, but Francis is turning the tables and proving that women can do an equally fine job at male grooming, yet she says some mense still find it shocking when they hear what she does for a living. Francis says she often hears, “You’re a woman and you can do such good barbering”. The barber started as a shampoo girl and cleaner in a hair salon 14 years ago, with a dream of starting her own barbershop one day.

HIGH PRAISE: Chad Saaiman is also a client “I used to be an operator and then started blowing hair, then grew rapidly to the point that I fell in love with doing men’s grooming… it was my calling, I couldn’t see myself doing anything else. “I yearned for a challenge, and then pursued the barbering department at the salon and would speak to my clients and tell them I would have my own shop one day. ”The self-taught barber would often groom family and friends at her Mitchells Plain home.