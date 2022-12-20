Fifty golden oldies were spoiled with a tasty three- course lunch on Monday afternoon at the Rocklands Civic Centre in Mitchells Plain.
Organisers Magdalen Damon, 66, and Lorraine Evertse, 69, cooked up a storm to ensure the seniors of Rocklands enjoyed a lekker gourmet meal despite load shedding.
“The seniors are very close to our hearts because we are also seniors but we can still do things for ourselves,” said Magdalen.
“That is why it was so important to have this lunch. We didn’t plan it so long, less than a month ago and it was very fruitful.
“We cooked the whole night, we haven’t slept yet but the seniors are very dear to us,” she added.
“Everyone is from the Rocklands area. We sent out invitations a month ago and my husband went to drop them off on each and everyone’s doorstep.”
The ou mensies enjoyed some lovely savoury snacks as a starter.
For the main they had spicy rice, lasagne, butternut, braaied potato and chicken with a beetroot salad and juice.
Then for dessert, they enjoyed some ice cream and a fruit salad.
The oldies also did not leave empty handed as each one received a barakat of cake and a salomie.
Cobie Cornelius said he and his wife were pleasantly surprised by the invitation.
“The lunch was way above our expectations.
“It was extremely well organised, and I think they have really surprised all of us with the way they have spoiled us today,” he added.
The oldest senior at the lunch was Sulegga Gafoor, 86, who added: “I enjoyed myself very much because I don’t go out a lot, I only go to the hospital.
“It was very nice and grand, I had a good time.”