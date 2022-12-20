Fifty golden oldies were spoiled with a tasty three- course lunch on Monday afternoon at the Rocklands Civic Centre in Mitchells Plain. Organisers Magdalen Damon, 66, and Lorraine Evertse, 69, cooked up a storm to ensure the seniors of Rocklands enjoyed a lekker gourmet meal despite load shedding.

JITZ: Organisers Magdalen and Lorraine.PICTURE: Marsha Dean “The seniors are very close to our hearts because we are also seniors but we can still do things for ourselves,” said Magdalen. PICTURE: Marsha Dean “That is why it was so important to have this lunch. We didn’t plan it so long, less than a month ago and it was very fruitful. “We cooked the whole night, we haven’t slept yet but the seniors are very dear to us,” she added.

PICTURE: Marsha Dean “Everyone is from the Rocklands area. We sent out invitations a month ago and my husband went to drop them off on each and everyone’s doorstep.” The ou mensies enjoyed some lovely savoury snacks as a starter. PICTURE: Marsha Dean For the main they had spicy rice, lasagne, butternut, braaied potato and chicken with a beetroot salad and juice.

Then for dessert, they enjoyed some ice cream and a fruit salad. The oldies also did not leave empty handed as each one received a barakat of cake and a salomie. Cobie Cornelius said he and his wife were pleasantly surprised by the invitation.

“The lunch was way above our expectations. “It was extremely well organised, and I think they have really surprised all of us with the way they have spoiled us today,” he added. The oldest senior at the lunch was Sulegga Gafoor, 86, who added: “I enjoyed myself very much because I don’t go out a lot, I only go to the hospital.