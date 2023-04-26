Mitchells Plain rapper and community activist Deen Louw launched a DJ workshop at West End Primary School on Monday to create awareness and teach learners that having a sustainable career in the music industry is possible. He is also aiming to break stereotypes such as that female DJs are “somehow lesser” than male DJs, and had popular Heart FM DJ Portia on board as a motivational speaker.

“The DJ workshop is part of the Deen Louw music academy which is free of charge, we are teaching learners how to produce music from scratch, play keyboard and now the DJ class. The idea is to create future producers who create original music and not cover music,” says Deen. “The only way for our children to make money is if we teach them how to be creative, so that they can turn that into royalties at the end of the day.” BREAK THE STIGMA: Deen Louw with Heart FM DJ Portia With regards to women DJs, he said: “We want to break the stigma because female DJs always had to be happy with the short end of the stick, nowadays it has been proven that female DJs are just as good as other DJs out there.”

DJ Portia is a radio and club DJ on Heart FM and says with hard work and determination is how she made a name for herself. “I started DJing in one of Club Galaxy’s rooms, from there I got an opportunity to play on the radio and the rest is history. The industry is sustainable. “There is definitely a platform for female DJs.