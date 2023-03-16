It was a weekend of superstars as singer Robin Pieters hosted his annual It’s a Love thing V7 Festival, at the Hillcrest Quarry in Durbanville on Saturday. The venue was new to many in the audience but the vibe was electric.

I hosted the first part of the show and the audience was on fire. Artists who performed were the Temple Boys, YoungstaCPT, new radio host and TikTok sensation Peadon Smith, and even disco diva Salome made her comeback after an operation, and she did not disappoint the crowd. It was indeed a stellar day of entertainment, and of course, Robin came to impress when he closed the show in a magnificent jumpsuit that only he could pull off.

Robin says the highlight for him was when he arrived and didn’t realise that so many people would come out and support his event: “It was truly one of my favourite moments in my life, just knowing that these people who continuously support us would come out for my events every single year.” PERFORMED: YoungstaCPT He adds: “This production which started in a 600-seater venue is now one of the biggest annual festivals in Cape Town. I feel truly blessed knowing that we made this concept grow from what we started seven years ago.” As an artist and producer myself, I have to take my hat off to his team for making the event such a success.