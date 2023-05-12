A group of 100 moms and grannies from Elsies River enjoyed a pamper day at the hair salon thanks to ward councillor Franchesca Walker and students at Northlink College. The campus in Parow buzzed with excitement as students rolled up their sleeves to treat the group of hard-working women to head massages and blow outs, to thank them for their contribution to the community.

AN AWESOME DAY: Mothers and oumas Walker said this was the first time hosting the annual event since lockdown in 2020, and the taanies were happy to have a relaxing day out. “So ahead of Mother’s Day and in partnership with the campus manager, Raymond Small, the students lined up to give 74 moms and grannies a lekker blow out,” she added. Small said: “This is part of our community outreach as many of our students come from these areas. It is an honour for us but it is aimed at showing our students about giving back.”

Walker explained that the eager moms arrived early and had coffee and various treats as they relaxed and forgot about their worries for a paar hours. “We had various women which included seniors, community workers, moms and grannies who deserved to be spoiled for the day,” she said. GIFT: Franchesca Walker, right “These are mothers and grannies who work tirelessly in Elsies River, many volunteering, to improve the community.

“The initiative is aimed at showing our appreciation for the roles that matriarchs play in our society and thanking them. Enjoyed a pamper day: 100 moms and grannies from Elsies River “It may seem simple but many of these women also sukkel, so a trip to the hairdresser is not something they can afford.” Ouma Hilda Davids, 72, said: “I have two children and two grandchildren and I was very happy to be there. I enjoyed myself and getting to relax.”