In honour of Mandela Day, the Good Hope FM team was out in full force in Steenberg on Tuesday, lending a helping hand to the Philisa Abafazi Bethu Women’s Centre.
The team was cooking up a storm catering for over 3 000 mense from different areas.
Philisa Abafazi founder Lucinda Evans said it was the centre’s third Mandela Day celebration.
“This year is super special because we have our senior citizens from the Philisa Abafazi Bethu senior club who are volunteering, prepping, and getting the food together as well as donating cupcakes,” she explained.