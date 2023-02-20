Mitchells Plain veteran bodybuilder Cherzeley ‘Chezzy’ Zyster hosted a post-Valentine’s Day event for laaities in Rocklands this weekend. The kids got a chance to show off their muscles in a bodybuilding competition on Saturday, and were spoiled with prizes thereafter.

Chezzy, 66, who has been showing off his strong love for the community for decades, said he got the idea while lying in hospital after an accident in 2021. VETERAN: Cherzeley Zyster, 66 “I was in hospital for months with arthritis and all I could think of was the community and how it used to be,” he explained. “The togetherness, the fun everyone used to have with all the competitive sports, but now all Mitchells Plain is known for is the negative stigma.

“I came to realise that we can take that negative energy and turn it into something positive through sports, so what better way to fuel the kids.” Chezzy hosted the competition with the help of Carmelia’s Bodybuilding Club, residents and local government officials. “We had the baby bodybuilders, who are six to seven years old.

“The kids also partook in a modelling competition, Miss Bikini and Miss Physique. “It’s all about investing in the kids, so that they can be part of a positive, successful structure,” Chezzy added. His motto is ‘a child in sport is a child out of court’.

Some of his past trainees who he coached have gone on to receive their colours both provincially and nationally. “The best part was seeing the children's faces light up while they were being cheered on. That’s all our kids need, to be motivated and supported.” Spectators were also treated to a bodybuilding exhibition from 70-year-old cancer survivor Melvin Moses, while a few local rappers put some kick in their step.