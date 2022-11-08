Miss South Africa 2001 second runner-up and model Sonia Booth has taken to Instagram to expose her husband – former Bafana Bafana player and sports commentator Matthew – for his alleged jolling ways. On Monday afternoon Sonia and her marriage became a hot topic when she decided to lift the lid on her husband’s alleged affair, which per her posts started on Valentine’s Day this year.

She posted a video of a game where Matthew was speaking about every day being Valentine's Day in the Booth household, only for the tracker to reveal that he had picked up his alleged side chick that morning. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monyane Msibi Poonyane Pule (@soniabooth) Sonia had social media users grabbing the popcorn as they viewed her posts detailing the alleged affair. The cheating couple apparently even spent a night together in Polokwane where Matthew was gifted a Gucci Guilty cologne.