Miss South Africa 2001 second runner-up and model Sonia Booth has taken to Instagram to expose her husband – former Bafana Bafana player and sports commentator Matthew – for his alleged jolling ways.
On Monday afternoon Sonia and her marriage became a hot topic when she decided to lift the lid on her husband’s alleged affair, which per her posts started on Valentine’s Day this year.
She posted a video of a game where Matthew was speaking about every day being Valentine's Day in the Booth household, only for the tracker to reveal that he had picked up his alleged side chick that morning.
Sonia had social media users grabbing the popcorn as they viewed her posts detailing the alleged affair.
The cheating couple apparently even spent a night together in Polokwane where Matthew was gifted a Gucci Guilty cologne.
“They spent the night in Polokwane and the following day he dropped her off at her house. I bet it was bliss because @matthewboothza arrived home with an exquisitely wrapped gift box, one of the perfumes being ‘Guilty,’” wrote Sonia.
Sonia also brought out the receipts of flowers and lunches that were paid for by Matthew. His alleged mistress is also said to be married and Sonia has already been in touch with collaborating events.
She also detailed how Matthew had baked a cake on the eve of their son’s birthday only for everyone in the house to wake up with the cake gone – to then find out that the cheesecake had been given to his mistress, who loves it.
@bongz1 Your husband said you love cheesecake, you met the right man in @MatthewBoothZA because he makes the best 😋. I hope it was worth it.— Sonia Booth (@SoniaBoothZA) November 7, 2022
As to what led Sonia airing her husband’s alleged affair in public, it seems she had previously given the other woman an ultimatum that should Matthew miss their son’s birthday she would do exactly what she had and also meet her husband.
The husband also gave her his blessings to air the dirty laundry as he didn’t know what else to do.
