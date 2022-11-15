A Mitchells Plain fashionista hosted her first solo project and gave local designers a platform to showcase their epic designs and colourful clothing at the Unapologetic Fashion Show. Angelique Johannes from Rocklands made a statement that you can express yourself through fashion when she hosted eight designers at Westville Primary on Saturday.

“Growing up in Mitchells Plain, I have always had my own fashion sense and sometimes people would look at me weird,” she says. “I always had my own style and felt that I needed to be a voice to people who wanted to explore their own individuality and not always follow trends.” TALENT: Angelique Johannes.Pictures: Novan Mclaughlind “I always attend different fashion shows, I like to check out local brands and designers and my first show was in Khayelitsha.

“I was so inspired by what they did and I thought this would be so cool to bring back to Mitchells Plain where I was born, and that is where this concept started to inspire people and give a platform to the local brands within our community.” “To be unapologetic is just to be yourself fully and not care about what people say about you but be happy especially through your fashion choices.” Model.Pictures: Novan Mclaughlind The designers at the fashion show were Style Thief by Cherelynn, Ketto Clothing by Lenro, Figure8Clothhing by Tarryn, Camen Menswear by Craig Mentor, Oak Tree by Nadia Loyiti, Yag Creations by Marlon, Dandie Candie by Ory and On Point by Aruna.

They all brought their A-game with kwaai clothing and just when you thought you’ve seen alles, one of the items was inspired by the Netflix series The Resurrection and the showstopper was a beautiful avant-garde. SUMMERY: Kry jou plakkies.Pictures: Novan Mclaughlind Founder of Figure8clothing, Tarryn-Lee Truter, says her vision is to help plus-size vroue have access to fashionable, stylish yet affordable clothing. She adds that she is the only one who makes boot covers for the plus-size Kaap ladies.

PLUS-SIZE: Designer rokkie.Pictures: Novan Mclaughlind “I used to be the one who remade her own clothes because it wasn’t what I wanted and the simple thing was not being able to find a boot that suits my legs because I have big calves and that is where my design started,” she says. “I am self-taught, I did not go to school. I think where it started was there was nothing sexy and nothing showing a fuller figure woman... that it’s okay to wear this. “Some of us have confidence but we don’t find the clothes to boost or show we are confident.”