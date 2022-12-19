It was a two-day extravaganza at Exposè – The Fashion Show when Gino Dean Thaysen and his cast of over 200 wowed the audience with their show-stopping designs. Spine Road High was transformed into a stadium this past Friday and Saturday when dancers, singers, marching bands, models, fire blowers and many more came out in numbers to give the audience an unforgettable night.

“Having a two-day production was really hard work for the crew to manage and coordinate over 200 performers but every day was a great success, behind the scenes and on stage. “We had run the production over two days to accommodate more people seeing the performance. On closing night we added some special performances,” an ecstatic Gino said. The 24-year-old, an onnie from Newfields Primary and the current Mr Runway South Africa and Western Cape Male Modelling Champion, said it took more than four months to put the show together, with an extra month of rehearsals.

MAIN OU: Gino Dean Thaysen The show featured local designers and performers from across the Western Cape. The inspiration behind it was Beyonce’s Netflix movie, Homecoming. “The first time we watched Homecoming we knew this was something we had to try and recreate with our own people.

“We know lots of people that could make this possible and just went for it,” Gino said. SHOWTIME: Top performers Laverne Maart from Hanover Park, one of the designers and head of production, stunned the audience with her unique children’s clothing line titled Ocean’s Closet. “It is clothes that kids can grow into. My son always outgrows his clothes, so I buy things that are oversized so he can wear them longer,” she explained.