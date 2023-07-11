Tuesday the country’s best drummies will be crowned at the Wynberg Military Base. More than 850 majorettes from across South Africa stieked uit for the competition hosted by the Federation of Dance, Drill, Cheerleading and Majorette Sport South Africa (FDDCMSA).

Christine Pretorius, the federation’s president, said that 95 teams from four provinces arrived for the competition since Friday, with the finals being held today. “The competition is bigger than last year as we have doubled our numbers. The federation is still young but we are already excited about next year's event,” she explained. EXCITED: President Christine The trompoppie competition is ‘n kans for those teams who don’t really get exposure, Christine added.

“This is also for the younger teams to get a foot in the competition. This is the perfect opportunity for young girls to make a breakthrough and show their skills,” she said. Unathi Radebe, 14, the leader of Dowerglen Panthers from Gauteng, said the opposition is different in Cape Town. “We have been practising for two weeks straight to come and perform here. It is very tough here as it is a competition that we have never seen before, and I have been doing this for 10 years,” she told the Daily Voice.

PRACTISING: Unathi Radebe Joan Africa, the drummies coach at False Bay Primary School, said majorettes is growing in leaps and bounds and becoming a major sport in the country. “This is only our second year and look what we have achieved already. It is stressful but rewarding,” she said. “The kids knew nothing about drummies, and now they are on a national level.”