The family of a disabled meisie were able to give her a delightful and dazzling 21st birthday celebration this past weekend thanks to the assistance from Daily Voice readers. The family of Jaime Petersen reached out to the Voice to ask for donations as her mom and sister, who also are her primary caregivers, are unemployed, and after the article was published donations poured in, including from The Grillfather restaurant.

Jaime Petersen, her sister Samantha Petersen and mom Marilyn Mom Marilyn said they are thankful to everyone who came on board to make the occasion a success on Saturday. “It was a bittersweet moment because my eldest son passed away on February 4; it was his lungs and his ulcer burst, but the party was baie mooi. It was such a success, I just want to thank every person who contributed.” Sister Samantha said the 21st birthday party was held in the hall of the old Lotus High in Ottery – and Jaime even had a surprise visit from the Temple Boys, which was organised by The Grillfather.