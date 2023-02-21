The family of a disabled meisie were able to give her a delightful and dazzling 21st birthday celebration this past weekend thanks to the assistance from Daily Voice readers.
The family of Jaime Petersen reached out to the Voice to ask for donations as her mom and sister, who also are her primary caregivers, are unemployed, and after the article was published donations poured in, including from The Grillfather restaurant.
Mom Marilyn said they are thankful to everyone who came on board to make the occasion a success on Saturday.
“It was a bittersweet moment because my eldest son passed away on February 4; it was his lungs and his ulcer burst, but the party was baie mooi. It was such a success, I just want to thank every person who contributed.”
Sister Samantha said the 21st birthday party was held in the hall of the old Lotus High in Ottery – and Jaime even had a surprise visit from the Temple Boys, which was organised by The Grillfather.
“When the Temple Boys arrived, the people were very excited and were shouting for them. They couldn’t stay long because they were on their way to another gig, but they came to take a few pictures with her and wish her a happy birthday.
“Jaime can’t speak so she is not actually familiar with the Temple Boys but we appreciate them for making the day extra special.”
The owner of the Grillfather, who asked not to be named, said they assisted the family with lighting, sound, food platters and DJs. “It was well received, it was so nice to see all these people full of smiles. Things like this don’t always happen but they are very appreciative.”