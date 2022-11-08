It’s wrong on so many levels, yet mense still do it.
The latest celeb to be exposed for having an affair is former Bafana Bafana star Matthew Booth, 45.
His wife Sonia, 44, went on a moerse tirade on Instagram to out her husband’s affair, which per posts claim started on Valentine’s Day.
The Miss South Africa 2001 second runner-up and model posted a video of a game where Matthew was speaking about every day being Valentine's Day in the Booth household, only for the tracker to reveal that he had picked up his alleged side chick, Bongani Moller, that morning.
Sonia wrote: “They spent the night in Polokwane and the following day he dropped her off at her house. I bet it was bliss because @matthewboothza arrived home with an exquisitely wrapped gift box, one of the perfumes being ‘Guilty’.”
Sonia also brought out the receipts of flowers and lunches that were paid for by Booth. His alleged mistress is also said to be married and Sonia has already been in touch with collaborating events.
She has detailed how Matthew had baked a cheesecake on the eve of their son’s birthday, only for almal in the house to wake up with the koek gone – and then find out that it had been given to his stukkie, who loves it.
@bongz1 Your husband said you love cheesecake, you met the right man in @MatthewBoothZA because he makes the best 😋. I hope it was worth it.— Sonia Booth (@SoniaBoothZA) November 7, 2022
As to what led Sonia airing her man’s alleged jollery in public, it seems she had previously given the other woman an ultimatum that should Matthew miss their laaitie’s birthday, she would do exactly what she has done, and also meet with her husband.
The ou is also understood to given Sonia his blessing to air the dirty laundry as he didn’t know what else to do.