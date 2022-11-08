It’s wrong on so many levels, yet mense still do it. The latest celeb to be exposed for having an affair is former Bafana Bafana star Matthew Booth, 45.

His wife Sonia, 44, went on a moerse tirade on Instagram to out her husband’s affair, which per posts claim started on Valentine’s Day. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monyane Msibi Poonyane Pule (@soniabooth) The Miss South Africa 2001 second runner-up and model posted a video of a game where Matthew was speaking about every day being Valentine's Day in the Booth household, only for the tracker to reveal that he had picked up his alleged side chick, Bongani Moller, that morning. Sonia wrote: “They spent the night in Polokwane and the following day he dropped her off at her house. I bet it was bliss because @matthewboothza arrived home with an exquisitely wrapped gift box, one of the perfumes being ‘Guilty’.”