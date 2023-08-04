In celebration of Women’s Month, a transgender activist from Mitchells Plain and 65 women will be honoured for their contribution to their community in a new book.
The book titled 66 Women Who Build A Better Future For South Africa: Sixty Six Years Later was published in 2022 and will be officially launched on August 10 – the day after Women’s Day.
It features women like Danyal “Ms Diamond” Zaal, 30, a transgender activist from Eastridge, who said she was approached for her activism and philanthropy work.
“I am proud to be a part of the 66 women who build a better South Africa and to represent the transgender community. My transformational journey has become one to inspire so many and is outlined in the book,” Danyal explained.
“Being a part of the book shows that not only have I made a change in this country as a transgender activist, but someone who has a strong sense and care for humanity. Growing up in Eastridge, Mitchells Plain inspired me to do more.
“It stimulated the mindset that we must move beyond the fears and insecurities of ‘the place’ rather learn to understand the people and how we can foster growth and inspire them to do better. Mitchells Plain has got talent.”
Danyal’s contribution to this project is not to “rub the LGBTQIA+ community in anyone’s face” but to encourage inclusivity.
“LGBTQIA+ has become such a controversial topic in our country [religion, position and political],” she added.
“My aim is not to rub it in anyone's faces, but rather portray an inclusive vision of a better South Africa and showing a sense of conformity in a non-gender bias and derogatory state of mind and operation.
“Letting people know there is space at the table for us and to be civil. The book captures this so beautifully too.”
The book was created by Professor Rozena Maart and former Miss SA Joan Madibeng.
Rozena said they chose 66 women since it has been 66 years since the historic Women’s Day march.
“We have the historic march of women that we commemorate every year on August 9, we want people to also recognise that there are women currently in contemporary South African society who are building a better future for the country,” she added.
The book is available at Van Schaik bookstore in Rondebosch and SA Home Owner.