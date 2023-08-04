In celebration of Women’s Month, a transgender activist from Mitchells Plain and 65 women will be honoured for their contribution to their community in a new book. The book titled 66 Women Who Build A Better Future For South Africa: Sixty Six Years Later was published in 2022 and will be officially launched on August 10 – the day after Women’s Day.

TRANSGENDER ACTIVIST: Danyal “Ms Diamond” Zaal, 30 It features women like Danyal “Ms Diamond” Zaal, 30, a transgender activist from Eastridge, who said she was approached for her activism and philanthropy work. “I am proud to be a part of the 66 women who build a better South Africa and to represent the transgender community. My transformational journey has become one to inspire so many and is outlined in the book,” Danyal explained. “Being a part of the book shows that not only have I made a change in this country as a transgender activist, but someone who has a strong sense and care for humanity. Growing up in Eastridge, Mitchells Plain inspired me to do more.