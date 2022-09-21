A local dance school in Bonteheuwel came home with a klomp trophies after hotsteppers from Melvin’s Dance Studio waltzed their way to the top three positions for every category at the Eastern Cape Championships. The competition took place over the weekend at the Walter Sisulu University, where 13 couples from the dance studio competed against other provinces in Latin and ballroom.

IN STEP: Young dance partners Melvin Wiener, who established his studio in 1982, says: “Bonteheuwel is gang-infested and my aim is to take the youth off the streets by allowing them to spend time and be disciplined in ballroom and Latin. “This is the first competition since Covid but usually we travel the whole country and compete against other dance studios as well. “I would like my dancers to compete overseas, but we have a lot of underprivileged children in the school who struggle to get shoes and attire. The school is very cheap, which is my way of giving back to the community, but the sport is very expensive.”

Adrianne Hope,15, and her partner Reece Allies came first in ballroom and in Latin in the Junior Rising Star category. “The experience was different, I loved the atmosphere and there were new things that I saw which I did not see in the Western Cape,” Adrianne says. “What I love about ballroom is that it is a way to express myself, it’s a stress reliever as well because it keeps you on your toes. It’s an elegant sport which makes me feel like a lady.”