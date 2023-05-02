Queuing up for one and a half hours before the doors opened, fans streamed in to experience a sold-out Comic Con Cape Town, at the CTICC which took place from 27 -30 April. This animation festival was geeked out and saw thousands show up in their favourite Marvel, DC Comics, anime, TV, video game or movie characters, dressed as vikings, Wednesday, Joker, Spiderman and Deadpool just to name a few.

Brimming with bright lights, pumping music and eager gamers, the Doritos Crunch Cup brought the heat with their daily competition inviting COD players to compete. With several opportunities to win big including Tekken on Saturday and FIFA on Sunday, guests witnessed two friends go head-to-head in a nail-hitting game in hopes of winning the daily prize of R7000 and an Xbox. FUN: Mense in their costumes. PICTURES: Marsha Dean Managing director of RX Africa and owner of Comic Con Africa, Carol Weaving said the festival has been four years in the making as it was scheduled to take place in April of 2020 but due to the pandemic it had to be cancelled.

“The festival has been fantastic, we were amazed by the support we got from the Cape. “We knew Capetonians wanted a Comic Con but we didn’t know how much so it exceeded our expectations so much that we sold out two weeks before the event.” “The DNA of Comic Con is come and be who you are, come and be your authentic self. It is inclusive and diverse and it is just a feel-good event.

“The interesting part of the festival was seeing which characters the people dress up as because it just goes to show how much talent we have because a lot of our youngsters go into animation, film, costume design.” The line-up of this pop culture event had something for everyone such as an artist alley, comic book artists and illustrators, locally and internationally, masterclasses in animation, streamerCon, a big gaming hall and loads of competitions for gaming tournaments. The festival brought together young and old from all over SA and international celebs throughout the weekend during the Guest Spotlight Sessions to offer fans the once-in-lifetime-opportunity to see their favourite actors in real life and get answers to their burning questions.

These included American actors Tati Gabrielle, Jason Moore, Ross Marquand and Kat Graham. Rivonia Murugan came dressed as Spider Gwen all the way from Durban. “I am really excited and it is such a good experience. Even though it is not the international one, the town is so great.