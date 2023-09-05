These talented dancers from The Rhythm Factory in Rondebosch have battled their way through to the Dance Sport Club League National Championship in Johannesburg next month. CAPE TOWN: HIP HOP DANCERS Twenty-two hip-hop dancers from all over Cape Town are hoping to show off their kwaai moves on October 14 and 15.

Dance Sport Club League National Championship But, to get the team to Joburg they need a total of R192 000 to cover flights, accommodation and tracksuit costs. Co-founder Tyrone Da Silva, aka Goodhope FM’s DJ Eazy, says about 35 of their dancers competed for five weeks with other dance schools and on August 19, and 21 dancers qualified for the nationals and one as a reserve. DANCERS NEED: A total of R192 000 “We don’t just focus on dancing but we have a holistic approach. We have sessions on mental health, motivational team talks and guest teachers,” DJ Eazy explained.

Although the school is known for hip hop they also teach pantsula, afro, house and every Friday, break dancing classes. APPEALING TO MENSE: DJ Eazy Tyrone added: “We have asked parents to pay so long and as we raise money we will obviously reimburse the parent. They are kids so they have to be accompanied by a parent, so it's a lot on the parents and some parents have more than one kid in the school. “The easiest thing for us to say is we are not going because we can't afford it but then we are robbing these children of an opportunity.”