She may not realise it, but this centenarian's sense of humour is probably the secret to her long and healthy life. Beatrice van Schalkwyk celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends in Rondebosch-East on Thursday, where she entertained them with stories of her life.

The regop auntie can still vividly recall her youth, even as far as 91 years ago when her family lived off suikerbrood and starch. Dressed in a stylish gold satin embroidered blouse and a tiara, Aunty Beatie says: “Everyone asks me what's my secret, but I don’t have one, this is only by the grace of God, and for my skin I use Dove lotion.” The mother of one said she asked her son to keep the celebrations small because most of her friends had already passed on.

She said she never imagined herself reaching this milestone. “When they said, ouma, where are we gonna celebrate your 100th, I said there at the cemetery. Now I am sitting here, alive and well.” The granny of two grandchildren and one great-grandchild recalled how different communities were built in the Western Cape and also how the taste of foods changed.

LOVING: Beatrice van Schalkwyk and her son Terence, 64. “I’ve watched things change and tasted how things changed.” Auntie Beatrice added that she has a TV, and was one of the few fortunate people who could afford one when it came out many years ago. “The people used to come here to watch, it was no longer wireless (radio).

“I still enjoy watching soccer, but I don’t have a favourite team. I first check who's winning and then I support them,” she jokes. Beatrice van Schalkwyk, 100 When asked if she ever had a glass of wine or an entjie, she quipped: “No, not now, maybe in the next 100 years,” causing ripples of laughter in the hall. In her community, Aunty Beatrice is known as the sewing lady, the one who fixes everyone’s broken klere.

And she still has enough energy to sew clothing and donate it to charity. TREATED: Beatrice’s verjaarsdag “That’s just who she is,” her son Terence van Schalkwyk, 64, says. “My mommy is everyone’s mommy, everyone’s ouma. I am just so blessed to have a mother who can teach me the old ways.