She started modelling less than nine months ago, but already this tiny beauty queen is raking in the titles. Eight-year-old Tarrah Adams from Atlantis also made skoonskip at this year’s Miss Junior South Africa pageant in Pretoria.

The competition took place in Pretoria over the weekend and the Grade 3 learner from Wesfleur Primary School scooped no less than four crowns. Tarrah Adams from Atlantis, 8 She won Miss Petite World South Africa, Miss Petite South Africa Western Province, was named the Charity Ambassador, and was the first runner up for Miss Petite SA overall. Tarrah Adams, 8, from Atlantis is a rising star in the world of pageantry Speaking to the Daily Voice, the well-spoken young lady said she had “no nerves” and was only filled with excitement.

More on this [VIDEO] Watch this space: Vote for pageant princess as she vies for SA crown

“I feel very proud of myself, I did not think that I was going to win so many titles but I am very happy especially because it was my first time on a big stage and in front of such a lot of people,” she says. Miss Junior South Africa: Tarrah Adams “My mom and I did a lot of charity work like handing out food and clothes to the less fortunate people in our community and surrounding areas.” Tarrah, who only started doing pageantry in July last year, has proven that she is a natural and won Mini Miss Western Province in November, as well as Miss Born to Shine and Mini Miss Atlantis since then.

Proud mom, Cayla, 28, who was a pageant queen herself, says her daughter did very well for her first time at such a big event, which is usually very competitive. OVER THE MOON: Proud mom Cayla, 28 “Tarrah never wanted to model. She was a dancer so when I hosted the pageant (Miss AMP), Tarrah witnessed it and saw it as something she would like to give a try,” she says. “I am very proud of her, she did very well and she was invited to Little Miss World in Turkey in May 2024, so that is where our focus is next.