After many obstacles, including battling cancer and a returning ex-wife, Kaashifa and Rhafiek finally tied the knot on Suidooster in a stunning troue on Tuesday night. The bridal pair looked dazzling as Kaashie wore a glittery green dress and scarf with sparkling embroidery while Fiekie looked uitspatlik in a shiny beige shalwar kameez and turban.

The rest of the family all wore different shades of beige and green for the intimate huisbruid. The nikaah had tongues wagging on social media as mense praised Jawaahier Petersen, who plays Kaashiefa, as a pragtige bride. Fiekie and Kaashie with Mymoena and AB Irshaad Ally, who portrays the role of Rhafiek, says he got married once in real life and twice on screen, soe hy is al ‘n ou hand when it comes to weddings.

“Having the experience of being married before and having gone through a wedding procedure before which was culturally thick, this was rather easy to do,” says Irshaad. Jawaahier says she found the scene challenging as she needed to find a balance for Kaashie, between being sick with cancer but also having butterflies on her wedding day while marrying the love of her life. But the burning question in everyone’s minds has been – why did Fiekie not kiss his lovely bride and, in fact, why do we never see them kissing on screen?

Jawaahier quickly clears that up, as she revealed that it was her call not to soen in front of the cameras, as a practising Muslim. “While I am an actor and many people say it comes with the job, I made that personal decision also being a mom and being married. “But I personally believe there are many ways to tell a story and that is my choice.”

CULTURALLY RICH: Jawaahier with her co-stars Irshaad, who is also a practising Muslim, agrees and also jokes: “I am just happy that I’m the guy that gets to marry her and not kiss her on TV, this is basically a dream come true.” To keep the romance alive, the two would instead hold hands, lightly hug or touch foreheads. The actors also had a klomp praise for the production team who served up a truly authentic Kaapse Muslim wedding, complete with an imam doing the nikaah, and the man jawapping toe die hadjies die bruid kom afhaal, druiping a fur stole around her shoulders.