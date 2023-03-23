An outjie from Muizenberg says he had a naar surprise when he bit into his KFC wrap. JJ Fowler, 27, said instead of licking his fingers off on Saturday, his Dunked Box Master Meal sent him straight to the toilet to mamok.

Fowler claimed he found a “used deep-fried plaster” in his kos. He said he ordered the food online from KFC Tokai. “The food came just before load shedding started. In fact, as soon as we walked into the room, the lights went out,” JJ explained.

“I opened the box and took a bite and while chewing I felt something weird in my mouth.” Fowler said he took the contents out of his mouth and shone a flashlight on it and was naar when he saw the alleged deep-fried plaster. SIES: Found in wrap “I could see it was a plaster, that one with the material behind and plastic outside. I put it into a tissue and ran straight to the bathroom, I felt so sick, I threw up.

“When I came back I looked at the plaster again and could even see a bit of blood on it, it didn’t at all look like sauce and it was definitely not food.” He added: “We always buy at KFC, because their food is decent. I’m also not a complainer; I mean, if it was a bone in the burger I would’ve let it go, but this is human error involved.” He then contacted the KFC head office and also messaged them on Instagram.

“On Tuesday they messaged me to say the regional manager would contact me. “I would like compensation because that was truly disgusting.” Fowler has vowed never to buy from KFC again: “I lost faith in KFC.”