The Zip Zap Circus Dome will be transformed into a friendly picnic site, fully Covid-compliant this weekend for a never-seen-before show, Slapstick! performed by the troupe who performed at Match in Africa #6 in February 2020. Slapstick!, a traditional circus show with a 1930s twist, whacked with layers of comedy, will nostalgically transport the entire family back to the times of Swing, Gypsy Jazz, The Three Stooges and Charlie Chaplin.

It will take you back to the days where this type of comedy grew its roots, where a pie in the face was made famous. The spaces will be allocated on a first-come-first-serve basis for you and your family. Shows will run on 21 and 22 May, and 28 and 29 May at 12pm and 4pm at the Zip Zap Dome, 10 Jan Smuts Street, Cape Town.