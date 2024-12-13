Ten South Africans will have their lives changed forever this festive season, as Pick n Pay is set to make ten customers instant millionaires before Christmas. From 13 December until 22 December 2024, one lucky customer per day – shopping in a Pick n Pay Supermarket, Liquor Store across South Africa, or on the PnP ‘asap! on-demand’ app – will win R1 million in cash.

“This is the busiest and most exciting time of year, but we also recognise the financial challenges many of our customers have faced in 2024. We wanted to create an extraordinary moment of magic for ten customers while they shop this festive season,” says Tessa Chamberlain, Pick n Pay Marketing Director. To stand a chance of winning a million Rand, customers must purchase two clearly marked participating products in-store or on the app. Qualifying in-store customers will be randomly selected and surprised with a winning till slip voucher, while any winning asap! customers will be contacted about their prize.

The prize money will be deposited into winners’ bank accounts - a life-changing gift just in time for Christmas. In addition, Pick n Pay has extended its season of giving by providing additional support to communities and initiatives across the country. “This has included R30,000 to 68-year-old pensioner Anna Ncube for her creche and feeding scheme in Johannesburg, R20,000 to help ease the financial burden of medical bills for a family that suddenly lost their 38-year-old mother, and a R20,000 donation towards two-year-old Simoné’s surgical costs that will help her to see for the first time. Simoné’s family also received R10,000 for food, groceries, and gifts,” says Chamberlain.