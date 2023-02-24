To mark the occasion, Anele shared on her Insta Stories cute visuals of Noah cutting a blue and white boat cake.

Seasoned radio host Anele Mdoda celebrated her bestie Trevor Noah’s 39th birthday with a sweet tribute on Instagram.

“The cake at 39. This cake was at the heart of the celebration. Happy birthday Trev,” wrote Mdoda.

CELEBRATE: Trevor Noah cutting cake. Picture: Insta stories

Taking fans down memory lane, she shared another picture of Noah at four years old, donning a white gold T-shirt and shorts with a similar boat cake, and she wrote: “The cake at four years old.”

The renowned South African comedian and TV host turned 39 on Monday, February 20.