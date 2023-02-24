Seasoned radio host Anele Mdoda celebrated her bestie Trevor Noah’s 39th birthday with a sweet tribute on Instagram.
To mark the occasion, Anele shared on her Insta Stories cute visuals of Noah cutting a blue and white boat cake.
“The cake at 39. This cake was at the heart of the celebration. Happy birthday Trev,” wrote Mdoda.
Taking fans down memory lane, she shared another picture of Noah at four years old, donning a white gold T-shirt and shorts with a similar boat cake, and she wrote: “The cake at four years old.”
The renowned South African comedian and TV host turned 39 on Monday, February 20.
The former The Daily Show host delighted the local audiences when he made a surprise appearance at Kevin Hart’s Reality Check tour at the capital city’s Sun Bet Arena at Time Square Casino this past Saturday.
“Last night’s show in Pretoria was one for the record books,” posted Hart. “My brother @trevornoah surprised the audience with a pop-up and got one of the biggest applauses that I have ever witnessed, I can’t thank you all enough…. Mpho Hart loves South Africa ….Until next time guys!,” shared Hart.
Taking to his Instagram, Noah wrote: “Few nights in my life will live in my memory like the night I had the pleasure and honour of introducing my friend, my fellow comedian and absolute superstar, @kevinhart4real on stage in my home country South Africa.”
Meanwhile, Noah is set to launch his SA tour.
Savanna Premium Cider announced Noah would be performing 12 shows as part of Savanna Presents Trevor Noah Live in South Africa between August and September 2023.