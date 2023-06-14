Influencer Nadia Jaftha has taken to Instagram to hit back at judgerage comments about raunchy selfies she shared of herself wearing only a shower cap and thong in her bathroom.
While followers loved the images she posted including one of herself in a two-piece swimsuit, some found her pictures to be offensive.
The Cape Town-based content producer said she received messages in her DMs about her level of “setting an example”.
Nadia, 30, lashed out in a video aimed at “the aunties and uncles” who complained.
“Mind you, I haven’t shown much in a while and some of you may know that when I’m feeling spicy, I don’t care,” she said.
“If I want to post a picture in my shower cap and my crop top and my thong, please allow me to do so, I’m not hurting anybody.”
Nadia continued to tell followers who felt their laaities were being “exposed” to her pictures to take their children’s phones and block her from their accounts.
“Take their phone and block me from their socials, it’s not my duty to monitor what your kids are watching,” she wysed.
“I’ve realised that I can still be a good person and stand up for myself, I’m not going to be a pushover anymore.
“You guys should know that if you are gonna message me the whole time and tell me what I shouldn’t do, chances are that I’m gonna do it.”
Followers wasted min tyd in commenting on her post.
miss_k24777 wrote: “Nadia while you are entitled to post what you want you forget the part where being an ‘influencer’ is aimed at the very age that you encourage aunts and uncles to block your account.
“As a public figure you do have a responsibility to ensure you don’t negatively influence or normalise soft porn with impressionable young adults … this is quite arrogant and entitled to behave this way.”
chandrenicole wrote: “We here for the spicy pictures and all, the aunties and uncles must go take their water pille and afternoon nap.”