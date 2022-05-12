Bold and the Beautiful star Katherine Kelly Lang suffered a nasty ankle injury after falling during a horse riding trip. The 60-year-old actress, who plays Brooke in the popular soapie, had to spend Mother’s Day in hospital.

In an Instagram post, the mom of three said she was out for a ride in Malibu when she twisted her ankle. “At around 16 miles I got off my horse to walk down a steep and very rocky trail to give her a break,” she wrote alongside photos and videos of the misadventure. “At the bottom of the trail, I tripped on a rock and my left foot took the pounding. My ankle and foot dislocated off to the left at a 90 degree angle.

“I pushed it back into place. It was so gross but I had to do it.” With the help of her friends and a driver passing by who called 911, Katherine was taken to the hospital for treatment to three broken bones. “Had surgery late that night and now have rods, pins, and screws in my ankle,” she added. No weight bearing on my foot for 6 weeks.