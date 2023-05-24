All eyes will be on nine-year-old Rebecca Sebiza as she takes centre stage at one of the Cape’s biggest music concerts hosted by renowned saxophonist Don Vino. Don Vino contacted the Daily Voice to announce that the Table View meisie would be joining him on stage for this year’s Saxy Vibes 5, among groot names like DJ Zinhle, Robin Pieters, Loyiso Bala, Selim Kagee, Fagrie Isaacs and many more.

The Grade 3 learner caught Don Vino’s attention after he was told by fans who tagged him in the story which had been posted on the Daily Voice’s online platforms. “Her dad and I had coffee, we got to know one another and I met Rebecca who is just a wonderful person. “Her dad then accepted the offer to have her play on stage at this year’s Saxy Vibes.”

Don Vino said that he hopes the meisie will get the standing ovation she deserves from the expected 5 000-strong audience. “Cape Town needs to hear the talent it possesses. She is a gem and we want the world to know about her.” MADE THE APPROACH: Don Vino He added that Rebecca reminded him of a young Don Vino at the age of 14.

“This is how I started, playing with various artists like Alistair Izobell, Loukmaan Adams and much more. At some stage all musicians need the support of one another.” “I see that same spark in her eyes, the excitement on her face, when she steps in front of her instrument.” Saxy Vibes will take place at the Grand Arena in GrandWest on June 17.