There is some sad news for those who were looking forward to seeing pianist Rebecca Sebiza live in action at this year’s Saxy Vibes 5.
The Grade 3 learner caught saxophonist Don Vino’s attention, after he was alerted by fans who tagged him in an online Daily Voice story of the meisie playing piano at a mall.
Don Vino then made contact with Rebecca’s father and invited her to be a part of his annual show. Saxy Vibes 5 is set to take place on June 17 at the Grand Arena in GrandWest.
However, she has now pulled out of the show.
Rebecca’s dad Emmanuel did not provide a reason, only saying it was a “family decision”, and thanked Don Vino for the opportunity.
“We would like to thank Don Vino for reaching out and for giving Rebecca the platform.”
Don Vino confirmed he was aware of the latest developments and said he respected Rebecca’s decision.