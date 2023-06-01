There is some sad news for those who were looking forward to seeing pianist Rebecca Sebiza live in action at this year’s Saxy Vibes 5. The Grade 3 learner caught saxophonist Don Vino’s attention, after he was alerted by fans who tagged him in an online Daily Voice story of the meisie playing piano at a mall.

Don Vino then made contact with Rebecca’s father and invited her to be a part of his annual show. Saxy Vibes 5 is set to take place on June 17 at the Grand Arena in GrandWest. However, she has now pulled out of the show. Rebecca’s dad Emmanuel did not provide a reason, only saying it was a “family decision”, and thanked Don Vino for the opportunity.